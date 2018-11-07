High School Extra: Ronni Nwora verbally commits to Georgia Tech

Ronni Nwora, a 6-foot-3 forward/center for the Park School, has verbally committed to play basketball at Georgia Tech, she announced Tuesday on Twitter. She can officially commit when the early signing period begins next week.

"After a lot of consideration, I have decided to commit to Georgia Tech to play college basketball after high school," Nwora wrote. "Thank you to my parents who pushed me throughout the whole process, my brother who supported me as well as encouraged me to work harder, and every school that was recruiting me. After visiting Georgia Tech, meeting the team, watching practice, meeting academic advisors and trainers, and sitting down with Coach 'Jo' (MaChelle Joseph) this is the perfect fit for me. Go Yellow Jackets."

Nwora is the daughter of Erie Community College basketball coach Alex Nwora. Her brother, Jordan, is a 6-8 small forward for Louisville.

Volleyball officials awards set

Frank Cwiklinski and Steve Tuhovak will be honored with the John Java Memorial Award for service to high school volleyball officiating at the annual banquet of the WNY Boys High School Volleyball Officials and Coaches tonight at Ilio DiPaolo's in Blasdell.

The Sportsmanship Team of the Year Award will go to Lancaster as voted by the officials.

Robert Pierce of Eden is Coach of the year and DAve Grabowski of Clarence is JV Coach of the Year. The Joe Gillespie Award for Service goes to Brett Widman of West Seneca West, as voted by the coaches.

The ninth annual Men’s Hall of Fame induction also took play. To be honored: Christopher Luksch for playing (Cleveland Hill), coaching (Frontier), Michael Schwob, former player at Kenmore East, head women’s coach at Navy and now an assistant coach at George Mason, and Alan V. Syracuse, who played at Cleve Hill.