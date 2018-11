HEINEN, Ann (Holdridge)

Of Chincoteague, VA, formerly of West Valley, died suddenly on October 18, 2018. Born July 28, 1943, Ann was the wife of the late Frank C. Heinen and is survived by her children Frank (Sharon), Lisa, Michelle, John Klaja, Tony (Debbie) Pettengill, Jason Crawford, and many foster and Fresh Air children. Also survived by grandchildren Stephanie, Frank, Katrina, Jennifer, Scott, Anthony, Shannon, Gabriella, Jason, and many great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law (Beverly and Crystal) and nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on November 9 at 2 pm at Assembly of God Church, 57 Transit Line Rd., Springville.