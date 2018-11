Consumers who drop off plastic shopping bags can get a free reusable bag in return and learn about Buffalo's recycling efforts from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Dash's Market, 1770 Hertel Ave. , as the city and store participate in America Recycles Day.

For more information, call the city's 311 information line, call 851-5014 or visit www.buffalorecycles.org.