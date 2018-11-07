Subscribe Today
Election Day 2018
Voters enter the parking lot to cast their ballot at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Orchard Park on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Several voting districts were represented at at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Orchard Park Tuesday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Voters take to the polls in the rain at St. Bernadette's church in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Karen Buchner, left, and Alexandra Kostakis arrive at Unitarian Universalist Church, in Buffalo to cast their votes.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Ruth Pace, left looks on as Liz Roberson, an election inspector, helps John Pace cast his ballot at Schiller Park Community Center.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
First-time voter Antonio Henry Fills out and casts his ballot this morning at True Bethel Baptist Church in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz votes at Unitarian Universalist Church in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Congressional Candidate Nate McMurray greets voters outside of the Watermark Wesleyan Church in Hamburg.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Rep. Chris Collins appears in a Spectrum TV interview after voting on a TV at the empty Republican headquarters in the Embassy Suites.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
New York State Assembly Candidate Pat Burke goes door-to-door in South Buffalo Tuesday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns and New York State Assemblyman Eric Bohen vote after attending mass at St. Martin of Tours Church in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Lieutenant Gov. Kathleen Hochul leaves after voting with her husband Bill at 161 Marine Drive in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Polls were still open Tuesday night at the Jamison Road Volunteer Fire Co. in Elma.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Erie County Judge-elect Sue Maxwell Barnes speaks at the democratic party election night celebration in the Larkin Center of Commerce.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Rep. Brian Higgins mingles with guests at the democratic party election night celebration.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Erie County Democrats mingle at their election night celebration.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Nick Langworthy, Erie County Republican chairman, speaks at Republican headquarters in the Embassy Suites.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Assemblyman Sean Ryan speaks at the democratic party election night celebration.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
State Senator Patrick Gallivan speaks at Republican headquarters in the Embassy Suites.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
State Senator Chris Jacobs spoke at Republican headquarters in the Embassy Suites.
(Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Congressional candidate Nate McMurray gets emotional during his concession speech at his campaign headquarters at Town Hall Plaza on South Park Avenue in Hamburg.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo
Congressional candidate Nate McMurray gets emotional during his concession speech at his campaign headquarters at Town Hall Plaza on South Park Avenue in Hamburg.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo
Congressional candidate Nate McMurray gets emotional during his concession speech at his campaign headquarters at Town Hall Plaza on South Park Avenue in Hamburg.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo
Congressional candidate Nate McMurray gets emotional during his concession speech at his campaign headquarters at Town Hall Plaza on South Park Avenue in Hamburg.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo
State Supreme Court Judge John Curran speaks at the Democratic party election night celebration in the Larkin Center of Commerce.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sue Maxwell Barnes, who won election for County Court Judge, poses for a photo with her son, Tom Maxwell, 24, at the Democratic party election night celebration.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner mingles while watching returns.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
State Supreme Court Judge Paula Feroleto speaks at the Democratic party election night celebration.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Renee Cheatom and Shakeyia Snead take a selfie in front of election signs at the Democratic party election night celebration.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 30
Thursday, November 8, 2018
Voters turned out in impressive numbers across the region on Tuesday, Nov. 6 as candidates did some last-minute campaigning before polls closed.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Share this article