A Closer Look: In Kleinhans Music Hall, architecture that suggests music

Kleinhans Music Hall, designed by the father and son team of Eliel and Eero Saarinen, was built between 1938 and 1940 to be the permanent home of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Its construction was funded in part by a $1 million gift from department store magnate Edward Kleinhans and in part with money from the Works Progress Administration. It ranks as a signature architectural achievement, complementing the curves of Frederick Law Omsted's streetscape, suggesting the shape and form of a musical instrument and capturing Goethe's notion of architecture as "frozen music."