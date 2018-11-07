FOOSE, Gladys M. (Colby)

Age 87 of Blasdell, NY, November 6, 2018; beloved wife of the late Frank Foose, loving mother of Linda (Michael) Cimino, Robert (Sally) Foose and John (Michele) Foose; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters; dear sister of the late Helen (late James) Carlin and late June (late Albert) Drescher; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 3-8 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 11 am. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com