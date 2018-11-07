Flip Burger working on year-round Amherst restaurant

Flip Burger, the seasonal burgers-and-shakes outlet near the Niagara Falls State Park, is opening a year-round location in Amherst.

The restaurant is under way at 704 Maple Road, in the plaza at Maple and North Forest roads, said Dan Vecchies, father of owner Daniel P. Vecchies.

The space, a former Subway location, will seat about 28 customers, he said.

The Niagara Falls location opened in 2015. The Maple Road menu will reflect the Niagara Falls menu of burgers, hot dogs and shakes, but it won’t include its ice cream section.

The shakes will not get creative: vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and “we’ll probably have a rotating fourth flavor.”

This is a way to test the product and fine-tune the menu for a potential franchise operation, Vecchies said. “We’re talking to a couple of franchise consultants about what the concept would look like” Vecchies said. “That’s the goal.”

Flip Burger sells burgers on toasted brioche rolls, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches and fries.

The plan was originally to open in August, but delays have pushed the project into fall. “I think we’re back on track,” Vecchies said, and hopes Flip Burger will be open by the end of the year.

