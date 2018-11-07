FIANNACA, Joseph Charles

FIANNACA - Joseph Charles Of Medina, formerly of Holley, NY, Joseph Charles Fiannaca, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on November 4, 2018. He was born March 7, 1957 in Brockport, NY to the late Charles and Carrie (Graci) Fiannaca. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Michele; children, Joelle Fiannaca, Jenna Ioviero and Jonathan Ioviero; siblings, Camille Campbell and Frank Fiannaca; nephews, Charlie Campbell and Wayne Campbell, as well as many friends. The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, INC., 21 West Ave., Albion, NY 14411, on Friday, November 9th from 2:00-6:00 pm where his Memorial Service will be held immediately following at 6:00 pm. Memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241, or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. To share a special memory of Joe, please visit www.christophermitchell.com