The Northtown Center, which currently has four rinks., is proving a boon to nearby hotels. (Buffalo News file photo)

Ellicott Development opens new Fairfield Inn in Amherst

The newest hotel in Amherst will open this week, adding another 100 rooms to the inventory near University at Buffalo's North Camus.

Ellicott Development Co. formally unveiled its new Fairfield Inn and Suites Buffalo Amherst/University on Wednesday, complementing the company's nearby existing extended-stay hotel, Staybridge Suites Amherst. Located at 3880 Rensch Road, the new four-story hotel has 107 rooms.

