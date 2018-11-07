Editorial: Tim Kennedy's burden in the state Senate

It’s no fun being in the minority party in the state Legislature. Fewer of your phone calls are returned and you don’t always get the best seats at restaurants.

But that’s the future for Western New York’s four Republican senators, who will also have trouble finding a seat in the conference rooms of Albany after the chamber flipped to Democratic control with Tuesday’s elections. Democrats won eight Republican-controlled seats in the 63-seat upper chamber and could end up with an edge as high as 39-24. That’s not just a problem for the region’s Republican senators. If history is a guide, it could cheat residents, too.

When a new Legislature takes office in January, more prominence and more pressure will shift to state Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, D-Buffalo, the region’s lone Democratic senator. It falls to Kennedy to represent Western New York interests in the upper house, where Democratic control has historically meant that downstate senators have a louder voice in Albany. It’s his job to prevent that from happening.

With Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo cruising to re-election over challenger Marc Molinaro, Democrats are in charge of the executive and legislative branches for only the third time in 100 years. They also kept control of the attorney general and comptroller’s offices. There may be less legislative gridlock in the state capitol, but Republican opposition isn’t going to go away. Nor should it.

“When we need to push back, we will push back,” State Senate Republican Leader John Flanagan said Tuesday night. “This election is over, but our mission is not.”

A worry for Western New York is the clout that a Democratic Senate majority gives to downstate, with its larger concentrations of population and wealth. The last time Democrats won control of the chamber, a brief stretch from 2009 to 2010, our region paid the price. The Senate’s pork barrel allotments in the 2009 budget session amounted to $85 million; of that, $77 million went to Democrats, and just $13.7 million benefited upstate programs.

Kennedy, starting his fifth term, will see his skills tested against the self-interest of his downstate colleagues.

In the Assembly, meanwhile, incumbents mostly held serve, but for two local exceptions, both victories by Democrats. Voters in the 146th District, which comprises Amherst and Pendleton, chose Democrat Karen McMahon, a 58-year-old attorney and political newcomer, over Republican Raymond Walter.

Erie County Legislator Patrick B. Burke won the 142nd District seat held by Erik T. Bohen, a registered Democrat who ran as a Republican and defeated Burke in a special election last April.

If election results across New York represent a blue wave of Democratic support, it remains to be seen how that will translate into legislation. Democratic priorities include codifying abortion rights and enacting universal health care. Cuomo often talks like a progressive, but governs like an economic centrist. We’ll find out in 2019 if a new deal in the Legislature is a bad deal for upstate.