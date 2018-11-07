Eden man who killed his mother sentenced to 23 years

An Eden man who fatally shot his mother last year was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison.

Wayne Kozak, 50, who pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in October, was also sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski to five years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities said that on April 20, 2017, police responded to a residence on East Eden Road in Eden, where they found Mary Kozak, 79, dead from a gunshot wound. Several hours later, Pennsylvania state police tracked Wayne Kozak to a motel in Erie, Pa., and took him into custody without incident.

The case was investigated by Eden Police as well as New York and Pennsylvania state police departments. It was prosecuted by Assistant DA Michael D. Smith of the Homicide Bureau and Assistant DA Rachel L. Newton of the Felony Trials Bureau.