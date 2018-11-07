Share this article

print logo
Wayne Kozak pleads guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of his mother. (Barbara O'Brien/Buffalo News)

Eden man who killed his mother sentenced to 23 years

| Published | Updated

An Eden man who fatally shot his mother last year was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison.

Wayne Kozak, 50, who pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in October, was also sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski to five years of post-release supervision,  according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities said that on April 20, 2017, police responded to a residence on East Eden Road in Eden, where they found Mary Kozak, 79, dead from a gunshot wound. Several hours later, Pennsylvania state police tracked Wayne Kozak to a motel in Erie, Pa., and took him into custody without incident.

The case was investigated by Eden Police as well as New York and Pennsylvania state police departments. It was prosecuted by Assistant DA Michael D. Smith of the Homicide Bureau and Assistant DA Rachel L. Newton of the Felony Trials Bureau.

Eden man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of his mother

Maki Becker – Maki Becker has been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2005. Before that, she worked at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer.
There are no comments - be the first to comment