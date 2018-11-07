Eden boys volleyball sweeps Grand Island for Division II title

Eden boys volleyball coach Robert Pierce didn’t know if Alex Overhoff would have been able to participate in the Section VI playoffs due to having mononucleosis. The junior outside hitter was out for four weeks and just began to feel better about two weeks ago, according to Pierce.

Wednesday night was a perfect time for Overhoff to show his coach that he has finally healthy and ready to help Eden make another push at a New York state championship.

Overhoff, a three-year varsity player, recorded 12 kills and an impressive .611 hitting percentage, aiding Eden to its third straight Division II title. The Raiders beat Grand Island 25-18, 25-10, 25-23 at Lackawanna High School.

“It’s ridiculous,” Pierce said of Overhoff’s hitting percentage on Wednesday. “A normal outside hitter, .300 is about what they hit. This is outstanding. To know where he was two-to-three weeks ago — not sure if he’s going to be cleared from mono — I’m really, really proud of him.”

Grand Island opened the game with a 5-1 lead before Pierce took a timeout to settle down his team and give it positive reinforcement.

“You just have to settle them down,” Pierce said. “I said, ‘We are a good team, trust the process, grind back and once we take the lead, things will change. That’s exactly what happened.”

Following the timeout, Eden earned points on six of the next seven services for a 7-6 lead. The Raiders never trailed for the remainder of the match.

Jake Basinski led the Raiders (22-3) with 14 kills. Senior setter Gavin Musielak had 33 assists with nine digs and three aces.

Now, Eden will face Section V Division II representative Churchville-Chili at Lackawanna High in the Far West Regionals on Saturday at 1 p.m.

A win will give Eden its 20th regional title.

Joining the Raiders at Lackawanna on Saturday is Lockport, which defeated Frontier in a five-set marathon that lasted almost two hours, 25-22, 14-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12.

“I’m speechless,” Lockport coach Elizabeth Smorol said. “These boys worked hard. At the beginning of the year, we weren’t picked to win it. I told them to keep playing hard. My kids aren’t cocky; they’re very poised. It just showed. I’m really proud of them.”

Zach Schneider was a force in front of the net for the Lions with a team-high 34 kills. He added five digs and two aces.

“He is an equal member of the team,” Smorol said of Schneider. “He gets the kills. Rhees [Perry] gets the digs, Sean [Denniston] gets the assists.”

Denniston had 48 assists and three aces for the Lions and Perry added 15 kills and five digs.

Duane Barrow came up with two pivotal blocks in the final set, helping the Lions earn their second consecutive trip to the Far West Regionals.

Lockport (15-0) will play Fairport, the Division I winner from Section V at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition its second consecutive Division I title, this will be the Lions' third appearance in the regionals. They never have won a regional title, losing to Penfield last year and to Victor in 2013.