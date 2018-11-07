CHEKAY-WACHOWIAK, Irene T. (Pilarski)

CHEKAY-WACHOWIAK - Irene T. (nee Pilarski) November 5, 2018. Age 100. Wife of the late Walter Chekay and the late Constintine Wachowiak; mother of the late Norman (late Irene) Wachowiak; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks East of Dick Rd.), Friday 8:30 and Queen of Martyrs Church at 9 am. Friends invited. Family present Thursday 4-7 pm. Please share online condolences www.pacerfuneralhome.com