Chautauqua County elects new sheriff, ending Gerace's five-term run

A former lieutenant with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office beat the current sheriff, Joseph Gerace, in Tuesday's election.

Republican James Quattrone won with more than 53 percent of the vote, defeating Gerace who was seeking his sixth term, according to unofficial election results.

The Dunkirk Observer reported that "Dave Wilfong, Republican Chautauqua County Legislator and the chairman of the county Republican Party, introduced newly elected Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone by stating, 'There’s a new sheriff in town.'"