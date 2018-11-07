CASTILLO, Baltazar "Cas"

Of Niagara Falls, passed away on Monday, November 5, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on September 26, 1934, the son of Baltazar and Amada (Rodriguez) Castillo. He attended St. Joseph's Academy in Laredo, Texas and then earned his Bachelor's in Science degree from Chapman University in Orange, California. Cas was a very proud Veteran of the United States Air Force, serving his country from 1956 until his retirement as Senior Master Sergeant in 1979 after 23 1/2 years of active service. It was during this time while stationed at the Niagara Falls Air Base that he met the love of his life, Patricia. They were married in 1970 and celebrated 48 years of marriage this past August. In 1980, Cas and his family returned to Niagara Falls, where he worked as an electrician for various local industries, capping his career at the New York State Power Authority, retiring in 2006 after 26 years of service.

A very loving, kind and caring person, Cas was always available and offered help to whomever was in need, no matter what the task may be. You would often see him tinkering in the garage and smoking his corncob pipe. He was a member of the American Legion LaSalle Post 1142. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Patricia (Sandonato) Castillo; three daughters, Angela Castillo of Niagara Falls, Reyna Civiletto (Charles Mark) of Washington, DC and Mariana Rizzo (Andrew Ball) of Olive Branch, Mississippi; a sister, San Juana Moreno of Loredo, Texas; his sister-in-law, Yolanda Castillo; two grandchildren, Gianna and Charles Civiletto; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Mario Castillo and his brother- in-law, Alphonso Moreno. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 PM and Friday from 2-4, 6-8 PM in the LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8622 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11 AM. The interment will be in Acacia Park Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors or St. Jude Children's Hospital.