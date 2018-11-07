CARTER, Pauline

CARTER - Pauline November 6, 2018. Former wife of the late Jacob C. Golba; loving mother of Richard (Diane), William (Julie) Golba, and Karen (Jack) Syracuse; loving grandmother of 9; great-grandmother of 11; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 1 PM from St. Paul's R.C. Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com