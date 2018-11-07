Vic Carucci: LeSean McCoy’s silence hardly befitting of Bills team captain

LeSean McCoy’s decision to avoid speaking with the media is not an issue with this member of the media.

You can ask him to fulfill his obligation, per the standard NFL player contract, to make himself available to reporters during the season. You can request the assistance of the team’s public relations staff to try to persuade him to fulfill that obligation. You can alert the league the obligation isn’t being fulfilled and let its staff determine if it will issue any sort of fine.

Beyond that, if the guy doesn’t wish to address those of us carrying notebooks and microphones, so be it. There’s no cause whatsoever to harbor any ill feelings toward the Buffalo Bills’ running back on that basis. Talk, don’t talk. Life goes on.

Here is, however, the issue with McCoy not speaking publicly since the Oct. 29 Monday Night Football loss against New England: As a team captain, he should feel obliged beyond what is contractually stipulated to function as a conduit between the franchise and the public.

Just as with his fellow captains -- Kyle Williams, Lorenzo Alexander, Patrick DiMarco, Stephen Hauschka and Taiwan Jones (before he landed on the injured-reserve list) -- McCoy needs to be front and center.

That is never more the case than now, with the team muddling along at 2-7 with a historically bad offense. This is when leaders are supposed to act like leaders, when they’re supposed to rise above the circumstances to collectively show a figurative flag. Part of what comes with that is facing questions that become increasingly difficult.

When McCoy spoke with reporters after the Bills’ 25-6 loss to the Patriots, he sounded understandably frustrated.

"I'm disappointed in just not doing well," McCoy said then. "Not winning, not putting up numbers that I'm used to. Not winning games – all that stuff."

The fact he has remained silent since is less understandable ... unless, of course, it is an indication of something other than him being unhappy with his paltry production of 267 yards on 85 carries in eight games.

Is it possible McCoy is upset over the fact the Bills didn’t work out a deal to ship him back to the Philadelphia Eagles before the NFL trading deadline the day after the New England game? When I asked Sean McDermott on Wednesday if McCoy expressed to him or General Manager Brandon Beane that he was unhappy there wasn’t a trade, the coach said, “Yeah, those conversations, all of those conversations whether they’re a player and myself, a player and Brandon, Brandon and myself, those will stay confidential.”

After the trading deadline, Beane made it clear that McCoy not only was an important component of the Bills this season, but would be next year as well. That’s a remarkably bold commitment to make with a 30-year-old running back who has done nothing this season to demonstrate he brings much more value than players near or at the bottom of the 53-man roster.

Or could McCoy be holding his tongue to avoid popping off about something else, such as the playcalling or scheme of Brian Daboll, his fourth offensive coordinator in four seasons with the Bills? Or the fact that the Bills have not found an answer at quarterback?

Still, thorny issues like those shouldn't be too much for a veteran leader to handle.

If McCoy hasn’t hit the proverbial wall – and McDermott said Wednesday he doesn’t believe he has – he certainly is doing one heck of an imitation of a running back who has lost a step or maybe two. To the naked eye, he seems disengaged with the rest of the team. He appears to be doing the bare minimum of what’s necessary to continue to collect a handsome paycheck.

McDermott insists the opposite is true, saying McCoy is “in a good frame of mind and he’ll be ready to go Sunday” when the Bills face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The coach puts the bulk of the blame for the problems with the running game on the offensive line, but when pressed on the subject, he acknowledged McCoy has some culpability.

“There’s been some opportunities to hit some holes that weren’t hit overall, and there’s been some opportunities where the scheme was there and we didn’t get the movement that we needed,” McDermott said. “It’s been really a combination, but we have to give him more opportunities to make more big plays for us.”

Before blowing off reporters Wednesday during a scheduled media availability period that he had almost never avoided since joining the team in 2015, McCoy said he was going to lift weights and that he was “just trying to get myself together.”

This hasn’t exactly been a particularly fun year for a player once regarded among the best at his position and the catalyst of a Bills offense that led the NFL in rushing in 2015 and ’16, his first two seasons in Buffalo. McCoy’s ex-girlfriend accused him of orchestrating an alleged July attack on her during a home invasion at a Georgia property owned by the running back. A police investigation hasn’t result in charges and the NFL has found no cause for discipline. She also filed a civil suit in which she accused him of abusing her and abusing his son. McCoy has denied the allegations multiple times and his attorneys have sought to have the lawsuit dismissed.

Shortly before the trade deadline, the Eagles inquired about a possible deal for McCoy, who was unhappy that his hometown team for which he spent the first six years of his career sent him packing for Buffalo in the first place. A mini Eagles basketball sits among a large pile of boxes and shoes in front of McCoy’s dressing cubicle.

Around the corner is the cubicle belonging to DiMarco, a fullback who is feeling the pain of a lousy season and a running game that is as ugly as the rest of the offense. He sounded very much like a captain Wednesday.

“When it’s like this, everyone’s frustrated,” DiMarco said. “I’m frustrated, the coordinator’s frustrated, the head coach. When the offense isn’t doing what it’s supposed to do, ultimately it comes back on the players and not executing the way we should. So we’ve just got to pick it up. I’ve been a part of some teams that have struggled and you get out of it by working your tail off and by playing for the guy next to you and I think that’s really our focus now.

“We’ve been through too much with OTAs and training camp and season, and we’ve faced adversity. It’s time to step up to the challenge, and that's what we’re going to do.”

Seems like the right kind of message at a time like this. Seems like an approach that McCoy should adopt, too.