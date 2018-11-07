Josh Allen limited at Bills practice but has had 'no setbacks'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen again will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, coach Sean McDermott said.

Allen threw 100 balls on Monday and McDermott said Wednesday that Allen has "done a good job so far" and has "no setbacks."

As for potentially resuming the starting role Sunday against the Jets, McDermott is still in "one day at a time" mode.

Allen still has a brace on an his injured elbow, but appeared to take most of the snaps in the portion of practice open to the media.

Derek Anderson, who was injured late in the game against the New England Patriots, remains in the concussion protocol.

McDermott has said that if Allen cannot start, Anderson will start if he is cleared. If neither is ready, Nathan Peterman will start.

Video: Bills QB Josh Allen to new WR Isaiah McKenzie. pic.twitter.com/SoRCfPKQwb — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) November 7, 2018

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who was also in the concussion protocol, is listed as limited for Wednesday's practice. Wide receiver Andre Holmes is also limited.

Tight end Charles Clay, running back Chris Ivory and defensive end Trent Murphy are not expected to practice. Defensive tackle Kyle Williams and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander are on veteran rest days.

The Bills made two transactions early Wednesday: Wide receiver Cam Phillips was re-signed to the practice squad and cornerback Xavier Coleman also was added to the practice squad. Wide receiver Hunter Sharp was released from the practice squad.