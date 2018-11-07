Bills rookie DT Harrison Phillips adds another impact tackle to first-year resume

With Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky only dropping back to pass 21 times against the Bills, Buffalo's defensive line didn't have many opportunities to pressure him.

The Phillips tandem of Jordan and Harrison was unable to create disruption as pass-rushers against Chicago, but, surprisingly, Star Lotulelei logged a pressure.

vs. Chicago Star Lotulelei Jordan Phillips Harrison Phillips Pressures/Pass-rush snaps 1/10 0/3 0/5 Impact tackles 0 0 1 Missed tackles 0 0 0

Lotulelei got upfield through the Bears' offensive line early in the game and forced Trubisky to drift to his left before throwing the football. Other than that play, Lotulelei didn't generate pressure on the quarterback but was hit with double teams often.

He did show good burst off the ball against the run and blocks dedicated to him freed space for other defensive linemen and linebackers to make plays.

Jordan Phillips was relegated to just 17 snaps against Chicago, the fewest he's had in one game since joining the Bills in early October. He got good push into the backfield on a few run plays that led to tackles by his teammates.

Harrison Phillips had a tackle at or behind the line of scrimmage for the second-straight game after failing to have an impact tackle in the previous three contests. He only played 19 snaps against the Bears, which marked the second-lowest snap total of his young NFL career.

Though not in the stat sheet, Harrison Phillips was indirectly responsible for another tackle behind the line when he bull rushed one of Chicago's interior offensive lineman directly into the ball carrier. Some of Harrison Phillips' teammates cleaned up soon thereafter.

Here's how Lotulelei and Harrison Phillips have fared this season heading into Week 10's matchup with the Jets:

Through Week 9 Star Lotulelei Harrison Phillips Pressures/Pass-rush snaps 5/141 5/88 Impact tackles 3 7 Missed tackles 0 1

Harrison Phillips' seven impact tackles are currently tied for the fourth-most on the team behind Jerry Hughes, Matt Milano and Jordan Poyer and tied for the third-most among rookie defensive linemen.