[BN] Blitz newsletter: The Bills are still trying to replace Vontae Davis

The Bills on Wednesday cut cornerback Phillip Gaines, who had been starting opposite Tre'Davious White in the spot that was supposed to be held by Vontae Davis.

Davis, of course, quit at halftime of the Bills' Week 2 contest against the Chargers. He was initially replaced by Ryan Lewis while Gaines dealt with a dislocated elbow, but Gaines returned to the starting lineup the past four games after recovering from the injury.

Gaines struggled against the Bears and Patriots the past two weeks and was called for two long pass interference penalties Sunday. Pro Football Focus gave Gaines a 63.8 grade this season.

Lewis is expected to get first crack at the open position. Cornerback Levi Wallace was promoted from the practice squad to take Gaines' place.

Silver linings for Peterman: QB analyst Jim Kubiak gave Nathan Peterman a performance grade of 89 percent in Sunday's 41-9 loss, putting most of the blame on his receivers. The story also mentioned that Peterman's 63-percent completion percentage was "unnoticed and unappreciated," which is curious given that a) that's below average, with the league completion rate at 64.8 percent this year and the median team completing 65.0 percent, and b) Peterman only totaled 189 yards on his 31 completions, which was the lowest total in NFL history for any player with 30 completions and the sixth-lowest total for anyone with 49 or more attempts. But the conclusion is accurate: Especially when factoring in that Peterman was the team's leading rusher, it was his best game as a Bill.

Dion Dawkins promises a "better future": The Bills' left tackle knows he and the team are struggling, but Dawkins is drawing inspiration from a college career that began with a poor freshman season before things turned around. Dawkins said a coach calling him out for being lazy was the catalyst he needed for change.

With Tremaine Edmunds out, Matt Milano has low-volume game: Chris Trapasso found that while Milano had only two tackles Sunday, both resulted in the Bears being stopped for a loss.

