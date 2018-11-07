BECKER, William G.

BECKER - William G. Age 81, of North Java, died November 5, 2018. Beloved husband of Alice (nee McNulty) Becker; father of Margaret (Paul) Grenauer, Brian W. (Donna Kozlowski) Becker, Kevin W. (Diane) Becker, Michael W. (Joelle) Becker; brother of Anne Schuessler and the late Bernard, Raymond and Richard Becker; also survived by six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 358 W. Main St., Arcade. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11 am in St. John Neumann Church, 991 Centerline Rd., Sheldon. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Java Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Java Rescue Squad, 4274 Route 98, N. Java 14113.