BARNES, Kymberlee Hope

BARNES - Kymberlee Hope November 2, 2018. Age 29. Daughter of Lawrence and Christa (Murphy) Barnes; mother of Anneley Koryn Jones; sister of Melissa Barnes, Robyn Stearns, Tabitha Barnes, Michael, Benjamin and Patrick Barnes; aunt of Christopher and Phillip Stearns and other nieces and nephews afar. Friends may call Thursday, November 8th from 4-8 pm at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., North Fourth and Ridge Sts., Lewiston and on Friday from 10 am-12 noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 754 Scovell Dr., Lewiston where the funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Kymberlee will be remembered by all who met her as a bubbly, happy soul, someone who loved everyone for who they are. Special thank you to the first responders of the Lewiston #1 Fire Company and the Lewiston Police Department. Memorials to the Lewiston Volunteer Fire Company #1 Ambulance Fund, PO Box 748, Lewiston, NY 14092 or the Lewiston Public Library, 305 South 8th St. Lewiston. For the online condolences registry, please visit

