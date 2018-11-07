Bailey scores two, Redmond stays hot as Amerks win at KeyBank Center

The big league hockey surroundings at KeyBank Center suited the Rochester Americans just fine Wednesday night.

Williamsville native Justin Bailey scored his first two goals of the season, Wayne Simpson added two scores in the third period and Zach Redmond continued his goal-scoring tear in the Amerks' 5-2 victory over the Cleveland Monsters.

An crowd of about 2,000 saw Rochester (9-3-1, 19 points) solidify its hold on first place over Cleveland (7-5-1) in the North Division of the American Hockey League. There were 15,695 tickets distributed.

Right winger Bailey, who now has five points on the season, scored at 18:11 of the opening period and the Amerks lead the rest of the way. A little more than a minute later Redmond, the 30-year-old veteran defenseman, scored his ninth of the season and fourth in four games, increasing his season's point total to 17 points.

Bailey scored again 14:05 of the second to make it 3-0, but Sonny Milano of the Monsters countered that just 11 seconds later with an assist from former Sabre Nathan Gerbe.

It stayed 3-1 until Simpson scored his third (10:12) and fourth (13:17) of the season in the third period. Gerbe scored his second of the season with 32 seconds left to close out the scoring. Lawrence Pilut assisted Simpson's second goal and now has 14 assists and 16 points in 11 games

The Amerks kept Cleveland's Zac Dalpe off the board. Dalpe came into the night tied for the AHL points lead with 19 points (12-7).

Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves in goal for Rochester, Jean-Francois Berube made 34 saves for Cleveland.

Next for the Amerks is a Friday night game against the Syracuse Crunch at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester. It will be the second of 12 regular season games between the Amerks and Crunch this season.