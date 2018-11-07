BACHER, Anita C., Captain, NC, USN

BACHER - Anita C., Captain, NC, Usn Died November 3, 2018 of Annapolis, MD and Buffalo, NY. Beloved daughter of Katherine (Mueller) and the late Henry Bacher. Sister of Henry (Shelley) Bacher, Steven Bacher and John (Gail) Bacher. Loving aunt of Dr. Max, Beth, Sam, Jakob, Monica, Kristen and Dana; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, Friends and family may call Friday from 4-9 pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at Queen of Heaven Church at 10:15 am (please assemble at church). The interment will follow the Mass at Nativity Cemetery. Beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend whose world travels inspired her to learn and share her knowledge with others. Anita earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and continued her work there as a Senior Research Coordinator in the field of cardiac research. An active officer of the Navy Reserves for 23 years, she was mobilized for Operation Iraqi Freedom and was respected, beloved, and honored by her Naval and Marine brothers and sisters. Words alone are not adequate to convey our love for Anita, and how much she will be missed by her family, which has grown to include many of her fellow military brothers and sisters. Fair winds and following seas. Flowers gratefully declined, a donation in Anita's name can be made to Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society http://www.nmcrs.org/donate Visit the online register book at www.CANNANFH.com