August S. LoGiudice, 95, active in the Knights of Columbus

March 6, 1923 – Oct. 30, 2018

August S. “Augie” LoGiudice, of Hamburg, a retired manufacturing manager who was active in the Knights of Columbus, died Oct. 30 in Elderwood at Hamburg after a short illness. He was 95.

Born in New York City, the oldest of seven children of Italian immigrants, he came to Buffalo with his family in 1932 and was a 1940 graduate of Hutchinson Central High School.

He served in the Army Air Corps from 1944 to 1946. Assigned stateside with the 448th Bomb Group in the Eighth Air Force, he trained as a bombardier on B-24 Liberator bombers.

While attending bombardier school in Walla Walla, Wash., he met the former Etta Mae Frogge and they were married in 1945.

He returned to Buffalo to work at W&F Manufacturing, a confectioner and novelty candlemaker noted for its wax lips, and became raw material manager before he retired in 1980.

A parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Athol Springs, he was a member of its Holy Name Society and served as bingo chairman for many years.

He was a past grand knight and financial secretary of Hamburg Council 2220, Knights of Columbus. He also was a former treasurer of the New York State Knights of Columbus and past chairman of both the Western Conference and the Upstate Conference of the Knights of Columbus. At the time of his death, he was treasurer for the Hamburg Council’s Senior Knights.

“He had a sharp mind at 95,” said his friend, Michael Goergen, who also is a member of Hamburg Council 2220. “He hadn’t done a degree for a while, but if somebody would forget their lines, he would remember them. He would remember all the parts. He did the First Degree, the Second Degree, the Fourth Degree.”

He moved to Henderson, Nev., in 1994 to be close to his sons and their families and returned to Hamburg in 1998 after the death of his wife.

Survivors include two sons, Sam and Tom; a daughter, Luann; a brother, Nicholas; and a granddaughter.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Monday, Nov. 5, in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4263 St. Francis Drive, Athol Springs.