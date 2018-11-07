Another Voice: Khashoggi killing highlights leadership crisis for Muslims

By Amer Aziz

The world was shocked and appalled at the gruesome details of what appears to be the premeditated murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Turkey. Jamal Khashoggi was a critic of the Saudi crown prince who is believed to have authorized the killing.

For Muslims, already embattled in countering a damaged image of their religion from the acts of terrorists, the news was particularly unsettling. More so from the moral fallout of the Saudi king’s position as the official keeper of Islam’s holiest sites at Mecca and Medina. Coming from someone in a position of religious authority, such acts are severely damaging to the morale of the common adherent. Just as Americans have grown increasingly uncomfortable with their government’s relationship with Saudi Arabia, so have Muslims generally grown disenchanted with the leadership at their holy sites.

However, history affirms that religious authority has oft fallen into the hands of political ambition. Some 2,000 years ago, in Roman-occupied Jerusalem, the Jewish high priesthood known as the Sanhedrin was deemed corrupt by Jews. The famous Jewish historian Flavius Josephus described them as “the lovers of luxury.” Interestingly, that characteristic impeccably fits the Saudi royals today.

But for tens of millions of Ahmadi Muslims around the world, this crisis of leadership is over. A few days back, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the leader and caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, arrived in the United States. During a short stay, His Holiness inaugurated new mosques of the community, met with local leaders and gave keynote speeches on Islam’s true teachings of justice and peace.

Much as Catholics view the pope as a successor of Jesus Christ, the caliph is the successor of who Ahmadi Muslims believe was the Messiah foretold by the Prophet Muhammad: Mirza Ghulam Ahmad of Qadian, India (1835-1908). For Ahmadi Muslims, the caliph is the true authority on Islam and they pledge to abide by certain ideals enshrined by the Messiah Ahmad just 100 years ago.

In the face of hardening attitudes and right-wing ideologies, Ahmad had denounced the corruption of the clergy and directed his followers to initiate a movement to promote the ideals of self-reformation and service to humanity. During his United States tour, the caliph stepped out to Guatemala in South America for a few days to inaugurate a charity hospital there, continuing a legacy of providing education and health services to the poor.

For Muslims, as for any other social or religious group, leadership matters, and the legacy developed by the leadership has a critical part to play in the peace and prosperity of that community, and by extension all of humanity.

Amer Aziz, a resident of Amherst, is vice president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Buffalo Chapter.