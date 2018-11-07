Share this article

Amherst man, 22, charged after allegedly firing gun

An Amherst man was arrested Wednesday and charged after allegedly firing a gun at an Elm Road address in the town, according to Amherst Police.

Alexander Williams, 22, of Eggert Road, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree weapons possession, criminal possession of a firearm and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which are all felonies, police said. Williams was also charged with several misdemeanor counts, including fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police responded to a complaint of shots fired at 3:26 p.m.

No one inside the Elm Road residence was struck, police said.

Williams was transported to Amherst Police headquarters and held pending arraignment, according to police.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
