Amherst man, 22, charged after allegedly firing gun

An Amherst man was arrested Wednesday and charged after allegedly firing a gun at an Elm Road address in the town, according to Amherst Police.

Alexander Williams, 22, of Eggert Road, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree weapons possession, criminal possession of a firearm and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which are all felonies, police said. Williams was also charged with several misdemeanor counts, including fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police responded to a complaint of shots fired at 3:26 p.m.

No one inside the Elm Road residence was struck, police said.

Williams was transported to Amherst Police headquarters and held pending arraignment, according to police.