3 can't-miss shows: Joy Formidable, Shooter Jennings, Cursive

The Joy Formidable, 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Rec Room (79 W. Chippewa), $25-$55.

Former buzz act the Joy Formidable will be posting up at downtown Buffalo's newest music venue.

After a short batch of West coast dates opening for the Foo Fighters ended in September, the Welsh act returned to the road in a headlining role to support its fourth full-length record, the cathartic "AAARTH." The album continues to find the trio delivering huge, arena-ready alternative rock similar to the likes of Muse and Arcade Fire.

After sharing ear-catching early singles and a mini-album back in 2008, the band properly broke through in 2011 with its shoegazy debut effort "The Big Roar," which took cues from genre heavyweights Lush, My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive.

A limited number of VIP tickets still remain for Rec Room show. Pass holders will get to hang with the band in addition to a private acoustic performance.

Opening the show will be Buffalo's reformed bar rock act the Eaves.

Shooter Jennings, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Rec Room (79 W. Chippewa St.); $25.

Country-rock musician Shooter Jennings is heading to the Chip Strip.

Son of the legendary outlaw country star Waylon Jennings, the younger Jennings will post up at the fresh new Rec Room to share songs from his country-leaning new record "Shooter." Released in August, the concise album finds the singer-songwriter returning to his roots after his 2016 left-field effort "Countach," a weird yet well-received tribute album to Italian disco and electronic composer Giorgio Moroder.

Jennings will be joined by Baltimore singer-songwriter Josh Morningstar with local support by Uncle Ben's Remedy. The rollicking roots outfit recently celebrated the release of its latest album "The Things That Bring You Back" on Oct. 19.

Cursive, 7 p.m. Nov. 10, the Tralf Music Hall (622 Main St.), $15.

Hard-edged emo outfit Cursive will be visiting Buffalo's Theatre District with a gig at the Tralf Music Hall.

Peers of fellow Omaha-based acts like Bright Eyes and Lullaby for the Working Class, the brash Saddle Creek all-stars will pass through town to perform tracks off its latest record "Vitriola," shared Oct. 5 via the band's 15 Passenger label. The album is a throwback to Cursive's raw and emotional catalog highlights "The Ugly Organ" and "Domestica," the former still regarded as one of the genre's finest.

Joining Cursive at the group's Tralf engagement will be a pair of Chicago acts in the punk act MEAT WAVE and 15 Passenger indie-rock signees Campdogzz. The latter's hook-heavy sophomore release "In Rounds" dropped back in August.