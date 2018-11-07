17-year-old charged with sex crimes involving at least 4 teenage girls

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday on multiple counts of sex crimes involving at least four girls who are 15 and 16, State Police investigators in the Niagara barracks said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released because he is being treated as a youthful offender, was charged with first-degree rape, third-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse involving forcible compulsion and first- and second-degree counts of sex abuse involving victims who may not have been able to give consent.

Investigators said the incidents are believed to have taken place in 2017 and 2018 in the Town of Lewiston.

On Sept. 19, the state Department of Social Services Child Abuse Hotline notified the state law enforcement agency about the possible sex crimes.

The suspect was arrested and processed at the State Police barracks and then arraigned in Lewiston Town Court and posted $5,000 cash bail.