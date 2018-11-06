YMCA teams up with Food Bank for the holidays

YMCA Buffalo Niagara has teamed up with the Food Bank of WNY to help fight hunger this holiday season.

All are welcome to bring nonperishable food to any local YMCA branch this month.

The Y also asks all YMCA Turkey Trot participants to do so when they come to packet pickup Nov. 19-21 at the Independent Health Family Branch YMCA, 150 Tech Drive in Amherst.

Donation bins also will be available on Thanksgiving Day race day (Nov. 22) at the Delaware Family YMCA and inside the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

For more info, visit ymcabn.org or any YMCA Buffalo Niagara location.