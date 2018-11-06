Write-in votes likely will force a canvass in Lackawanna's 1st Ward

Lackawanna’s Council race in the 1st Ward remained undecided late Tuesday with unofficial results showing Democrat John Ingram leading Conservative newcomer Daniel Koziol.

But with Abdulsalam K. Noman waging an aggressive write-in campaign, a canvass likely will be called, said an Erie County Board of Elections worker.

“Traditionally, the official canvass doesn’t occur for a couple of days after the election,” said Michael Agostino of the Board of Elections. “We need to get all the machines back.”

The emergence of write-in candidate Noman amped up the intensity around polling sites, including Willie Cotton Community Center at 52 Gates Ave. and St. Anthony's Church, 306 Ingham.

Noman, the current 1st Ward Council member, mounted an aggressive campaign posting lawn signs along the Ingham Avenue corridor and assigning volunteers at polling sites who distributed hand stamps bearing his name – to help boost write-in balloting.

"It's been steady since lunchtime when the rain stopped," said election inspector Joyce McGowen, who monitored polling at St. Anthony's from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Outside the Willie Cotton Center, poll watcher Mohamed Albanna reported heavy turnout at several sites.

Koziol, 41, is the third generation in a family of public servants. Noman, 59, is a youth soccer coach who works as an aide at Lackawanna High School. Noman served two consecutive terms as 1st Ward Council member. Ingram, 61, built his reputation as a community leader.

In other races, Democrat Ronald Schultz ran unopposed and won election to the 2nd Ward Council seat. Annette Iafallo was not opposed in her race for Council president.