Woman, 26, at ECMC after she is hit by vehicle in Amherst lot

A woman pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in a Main Street plaza parking lot, according to Amherst Police.

Police responded to the accident at around 5 p.m. at 3500 Main St., police said.

The 26-year-old woman was transported by Twin City Ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she was treated for a chest injury, according to police. Her identity was withheld pending notification of her family.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as David Searight, 47, of the City of Tonawanda, police said.

Amherst Police asked anyone who might have witnessed the accident to call the department at 698-1311.

