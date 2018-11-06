WOJCIK, Henry J.

WOJCIK - Henry J. November 5, 2018, age 88; beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Perrelli) Wojcik; devoted father of Donna (Joel Castlevetere) Wojcik, Lisa Wojcik and Laura Wojcik; cherished grandfather of Eric Wojcik; adored great-grandfather of Piper; dearest brother of Irene Wojcik and the late Edward (Henrietta) Wojcik and Walter Wojcik; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence. Family and friends are invited Thursday at 10:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. Interment to immediately follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Wojcik's memory to Hospice Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Henry was an avid engineer, designer, inventor, and creator of many varied projects. He was a retired Manager from IBM after more than 30 years of dedication. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com