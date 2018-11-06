WNYer Barry Smith becomes assistant coach as Blackhawks fire Cup winner Quenneville

The Chicago Blackhawks made a stunning, sweeping change behind the bench Tuesday morning, firing three-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Joel Quenneville and replacing him with Jeremy Colliton, their coach at AHL Rockford.

As part of the shakeups, Kenmore native Barry Smith has been moved to an assistant coach from his role as director of player development. Smith, a seven-time Stanley Cup winner with Pittsburgh, Detroit and Chicago, was inducted last month into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.

Assistants Kevin Dineen and Ulf Samuelsson also have been fired. Dineen was formerly the coach of the AHL Portland Pirates when they were in the Sabres organization.

The Blackhawks are 6-6-1 this season after missing the playoffs last year for the first time since 2008, the rookie year of South Buffalo native Patrick Kane. But after a good start to the season, they are in an 0-4-1 slide that saw them lose all three of their games on a Western Canada road trip. They are idle until hosting Carolina on Thursday night.

Quenneville, 60, is second all-time in NHL history with 890 victories. He's behind only Scotty Bowman (1,244), who currently works as a consultant for the Hawks. Bowman's son, Stan, is Chicago's longtime general manager.

The Hawks were swept in the first round of the playoffs by Nashville in 2017 and Stan Bowman went on a rebuild that has gone awry. He traded away defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson, a three-time Cup winner, to Arizona and his worst move was probably a deal to send high-scoring winger Artemi Panarin -- considered the best linemate of Kane's career -- to Columbus for the return of Brandon Saad.

Panarin has continued to thrive with the Blue Jackets, collecting 97 points in 95 games the last two years, while Saad has just 22 goals in 97 games for the Blackhawks.

Top prospects like Teuvo Teravainen and Philip Danault were also dealt by Stan Bowman, who made questionable decisions at the trade deadline and was also hamstrung by the salary cap and bloated contracts like the ones owned by rapidly declining defensemen Brent Seabrook ($6.875 million through 2024) and Duncan Keith ($5.538 million through 2023). In addition, goaltender Corey Crawford has battled concussions since last year and the Hawks have been paper-thin in net without him.

Kane, who turns 30 later this month, and captain Jonathan Toews remain stars of the team. Kane has 11 goals and 19 points in 14 games this season (he missed one due to the flu), while Toews is at 8-5-13.

Quenneville took over for Hall of Famer Denis Savard early in the 2008-09 season. The Hawks won their first Stanley Cup in 49 years in 2010, on Kane's overtime goal in Game 6 of the final in Philadephia. The Hawks repeated as champions by beating Boston in 2013, with Kane earning the Conn Smythe Trophy. They won the Cup again in 2015, posting their first clincher at home since 1938 in a Game 6 triumph over Tampa Bay.

The Sabres host the Blackhawks Feb. 1 in KeyBank and meet them March 7 in United Center.