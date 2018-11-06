With Tremaine Edmunds out, Matt Milano has low-volume, splashy day vs. Bears

With Tremaine Edmunds on the sideline with a concussion, we're taking Tremaine Tracker to Buffalo's other starting linebacker, second-year player Matt Milano.

Only credited with two tackles in Buffalo's loss to Chicago, Milano has had bigger games in his young career with the Bills. Both of his tackles came behind the line of scrimmage, though.

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays 1 2 1

Milano worked hard to defeat blocks and did so on a few occasions on plays that did not ultimately end with him making the tackle. But there were three instances when he simply was unable to dispatch second-level blockers against the Bears. While he's very assertive with his block shedding, the strength of Milano's game is more predicated on his twitchiness, quick-recognition skills, and speed to the football.

On one play, Milano knifed his way inside, got his hand on the ball-carrier before being walled off by a Bears' blocker in a grapple with a Bills' defender.

Block-shed tackles No-shed Missed tackles 0 3 1

He didn't have many opportunities in space to showcase his quickness to the sideline, with the Bears running often to the inside.

Like Edmunds has been, Milano was effective as a pass-rusher. Two of his pass-rushing snaps that did not generate a pressure came on plays in which he seemingly had man-to-man coverage on a running back who stayed in to block, so the linebacker was allowed to rush later in the play.

Pressures per pass-rush snaps Pass breakups Receptions / yards allowed in coverage 2/5 0 0/0

There were no receptions in Milano's coverage, man or zone against the Bears. Overall, it was a decent albeit unspectacular game for the Buffalo linebacker, who's enjoyed a breakout season in 2018.