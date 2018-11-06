Windy, rainy Election Day could bring Lake Erie flooding

Voters heading to the polls Tuesday are doing so in inclement conditions in the Buffalo Niagara region.

A strong storm system is bringing gusty winds and rain to the region. It's expected to persist into Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported.

The weather service posted a high wind warning through early Wednesday afternoon for Erie County as well as Niagara and Chautauqua counties, especially in areas closest to the shoreline. A lakeshore flood warning is also in place for Chautauqua and Erie counties along Lake Erie's shoreline.

The weather service said southwesterly winds gusting up to 60 mph are possible by the afternoon hours.

"Winds of this magnitude could lead to some downed tree limbs and isolated power outages and will make the driving of high profile vehicles more difficult," the weather service said.

A seiche is expected along the Lake Erie shoreline, which could result in some lakeshore flooding.

Forecasters said the strong southwest winds will cause the lake level to rise about 8 to 8.5 feet on the eastern end of Lake Erie through later tonight.

"Elevated water levels could pose a hazard to any remaining docked boats and vessels in area harbors," the weather service said. "Route 5 in the Town of Hamburg may be impacted."

It added: "The combination of high water levels and high wave action may cause splash over of water in locations typically vulnerable to this. High water will also likely impact the Canalside area in downtown Buffalo."

The noontime temperature at Buffalo crested to 61 degrees with the city on the warm side of a warm front, but the passage of a cold front was expected to drop the temperature precipitously through the afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the low to mid-40s overnight and rebound only into the mid- to upper 40s on Wednesday. Continued windy conditions will make it feel like its in the upper 30s for most of the day.

Chances for rain persist Tuesday night and Wednesday, the weather service said.

Another storm system is forecast to arrive later in the week that could bring the first significant lake-effect snows of the season to parts of Western New York.

"There remains high confidence that accumulating lake snows can be expected in the snowbelts east of both lakes," the weather service said.

It added: "We certainly should see accumulating lake snows in these areas and would not rule out the potential for some moderate lake snows at times, and the possibility for some blowing snow with the potential for some gusty winds."