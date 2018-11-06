Who's who in the Buffalo card for Ring of Honor, New Japan event

The Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling show will bring popular international star athletes and up-and-comers to Buffalo for an event at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). In addition to Christopher Daniels, SoCal Uncensored and Castle, here’s who else is scheduled to appear.

Jay Lethal: The veteran Ring of Honor star and current champion is set to face Chris Sabin in the main event. Lethal has honed his skills over the years to earn the respect of fans, but he really turned heads with his near-perfect impressions of wrestling legends “Macho Man” Randy Savage and “Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

Cody: The son of the late great “American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, “The American Nightmare” walked away from the WWE in 2016 to become an even bigger star worldwide. A former ROH, NWA and current New Japan United States champion, Cody is tight with the “Being the Elite” crew and brings his father’s rival Ric Flair’s style to his already charismatic presentation.

The Young Bucks: Brothers Matt and Nick Jackson have used modern media marketing while bludgeoning their opponents with superkicks to become the most successful tag team in the world today. Cody and the Bucks were the promoters behind the hugely successful “All In” show in September and are the current ROH Six-Man Champions. With their current contracts expiring at the end of the year, the industry continues to speculate on the future of the Bucks and friends.

The Briscoes: Longtime veterans of Ring of Honor, Mark and Jay are another brother tag team with a distinctly rural Southern vibe and continue to be two of the promotion’s most successful and reliable performers.

Jeff Cobb: A Hawaiian native and former Olympic competitor, Cobb uses his amateur wrestling background and power to overwhelm opponents. A veteran of the Lucha Underground promotion, Cobb signed with Ring of Honor this summer and made an immediate impression, winning their television championship in his first match.

Sumie Sakai: The Ring of Honor veteran not only won the first women’s match in company history in 2002, but also became the first Woman of Honor Champion earlier this year and continues to defend her title with her trademark missile drop kick.

Tetsuya Naito: The New Japan superstar is known for never losing his cool and overall tranquility. Naito's bringing his partners from "Los Ingobernables de Japon" Evil, Sanada and Bushi to Buffalo as well.

Juice Robinson: The former NXT superstar has taken his career to the next level in New Japan, recently holding the promotion's United States championship and winning fans over with his energetic and emotionally-charged backstage interviews.

Bully Ray: The WWE Hall of Fame inductee has found success in nearly every major American promotion over the past two decades, both on his own and as part of the legendary Dudley Boys tag team. Now the “Enforcer” of ROH, Bully Ray’s name matches his persona as he continues to terrorize the rest of the roster.