Police: White powder sent to federal courthouse not hazardous
A package opened at the federal courthouse in Buffalo Tuesday morning contained a suspicious substance but was later deemed not hazardous, Buffalo police said.
A worker at the federal courthouse opened the package containing white powder in the Robert H. Jackson United States Courthouse, police said.
Buffalo police, fire and other agencies investigated the incident reported at 10:45 a.m.
The building was not evacuated.
