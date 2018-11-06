Share this article

print logo

Police: White powder sent to federal courthouse not hazardous

| Published | Updated

A package opened at the federal courthouse in Buffalo Tuesday morning contained a suspicious substance but was later deemed not hazardous, Buffalo police said.

A worker at the federal courthouse opened the package containing white powder in the Robert H. Jackson United States Courthouse, police said.

Buffalo police, fire and other agencies investigated the incident reported at 10:45 a.m.

The building was not evacuated.

Maki Becker – Maki Becker has been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2005. Before that, she worked at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer.
There are no comments - be the first to comment