A Las Vegas Strip-themed 'I Voted' sticker is displayed at a polling station at Cheyenne High School on Election Day in North Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty Images)

Voters gonna Vote: Buffalo Instagram brims with photogenic vote-casters

| Published

In the age of Instagram, "voter participation" has taken on a whole new meaning.

And definitely a whole new look.

Buffalo Instagram was bursting on Tuesday with proud voters (and aspiring voters, and democracy-loving pets) celebrating Election Day in highly photogenic ways. As one poster noted: "Why not look fabulous while exercising your constitutional right to vote?"

Good question.

A look at some of the highlights:

View this post on Instagram

We voted!

A post shared by Erik Bohen (@etbohen) on

View this post on Instagram

#GoVote

A post shared by Taylor Shaw-Hamp (@shawhamp) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy National Voting day 🇺🇸

A post shared by Gab 💞 (@flipkid66) on

View this post on Instagram

#ivoted ✔️#bringyourkidstoyourpollingplaceday

A post shared by Anna Kaplan (@annarkaplan) on

