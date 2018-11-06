Voters gonna Vote: Buffalo Instagram brims with photogenic vote-casters
In the age of Instagram, "voter participation" has taken on a whole new meaning.
And definitely a whole new look.
Buffalo Instagram was bursting on Tuesday with proud voters (and aspiring voters, and democracy-loving pets) celebrating Election Day in highly photogenic ways. As one poster noted: "Why not look fabulous while exercising your constitutional right to vote?"
Good question.
A look at some of the highlights:
Why not look fabulous while exercising your constitutional right to vote? Happy November 6th 🇺🇸🗳💙 . . . . . #wig #bundles #hairstyles #humanhair #hairsalon #bundledeals #hairstylist #hairextensions #hairgoals #hairbundles #hair #hairfashion #hairweave #hairinspiration #haircut #hairdresser #blondehair #haironfleek #hairdesign #hairvideo #newyorkhair #bundlesforsale #hairdye #hairofinstagram #hairbar #modern
Oakley would like to remind you all to go out and VOTE!!!! • • • • • #vote #dogsofbuffalo #buffalodogs #716dogs #dogsoftheruffbuff #716 #hashtagstepoutbuffalo #buffalo #buffalony #buffalove #elmwoodvillage #dogsofinstagram #civicduty #dogsofig #dogsofinsta #labsofig #labradorretriever #goldenretriever #patriotic #america #usa #unitedstates #americanflag #goldador
So much happiness and optimism in this colorful painting by our friend @cassiott . 🗳🌸🌈💙 ✌️ . . #buffalo #newyork #womenownedsmallbusiness #tile #color #organize #wallpaper #paint #buffalove #swatches #green #local #environmentallysustainable #artisan #craftsmanship #vintagedesign #handcrafted #design #interiordesign #interiorstyling #surfaces #womanowned #smallbusiness
Vote for your kids. Vote for your dreams. Vote for your life. Vote for your health. Vote for your neighbors. Vote for your values. Vote for the vulnerable. Vote for teachers. Vote for veterans. Vote for children. Vote for access. Vote for justice. Vote for representation. Vote for equality. JUST VOTE.
It’s Election Day. Here’s why voting is great: ⁃Get to visit a weird building ⁃Size up neighbors ⁃Ask people if they voted while grinning stupidly at your “I voted” sticker ⁃Feel important ⁃Listen to Lee Greenwood songs in line ⁃Right to complain for two more years ⁃Anxious feeling all day ⁃Your country gives much and asks little. It’s your right and your duty. Vote proudly!
I hope all my hooman friends went out and voted today! I went with momma and was honored to be part of it! Remember you have a voice! Let it be heard! 💙🗳❤️👍🏼 #election2018 #votevotevote #dogadventures #buffalodogs 🗳 🐶 🗳 🐶 #barkshare #pupdoggydog #mydogiscutest #ellenratemydog #ohmydogmag #yorkiesofinstagram #dogsofbuffalo #yorkiesofinstagram1 #yorkiefamous #yorkiemodel #pupstagram #dogsofinstgram #worldofcutepets #puppiesofinstagram #neighborlypets #beon2 #pawstruck #thisispawsome #dogsofinstagram #dogistofdogs #featuremeigersbuffalo #woofpackfamily #woofpackbros #woofpackbros4life #woofpackhotties #dogsconnectingtheworld @caterinascorsone
I VOTED 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #voting #vote #election #politics #midterms #2018 #democracy #electionday #votingmatters #elections #america #usa #yourvotecounts #government #ivoted #voterregistration #getoutthevote #rockthevote #nationalvoterregistrationday #november #earlyvoting #follow #registertovote #art #democrat #newyork #midtermelections #florida #yourvotematters#election2018
