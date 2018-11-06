UB freshman James Patterson becomes quiet force in linebacking corps

James Patterson’s fumble recovery in the final minutes helped the University at Buffalo football team preserve a 51-42 win last week against Miami (Ohio).

A few days later, Patterson was surprised to see some criticism of the play, which came after teammate Kadofi Wright stripped RedHawks quarterback Gus Ragland of the ball on first-and-10 at the UB 22-yard-line. Patterson, a freshman linebacker for the Bulls, recovered the ball and began to dart toward the opposite end zone.

Some wondered why he didn’t score a touchdown. What some don’t realize – and what UB linebackers coach Chris Simpson made clear – is that a Miami defender caught Patterson’s foot, and he lost his footing, falling to the turf inside the RedHawks 40-yard line.

Making a flashy play isn’t in Patterson’s nature as a linebacker. But Patterson opted for the right play instead of the big play, an illustration of the freshman’s pragmatic nature.

“I got some criticism after the game,” Patterson said, grinning. “Some people were like, ‘You were supposed to score,’ but as long as I got the ball, and I got it for the offense, that’s all that matters.”

UB's defense could get another opportunity for big plays Tuesday night when the Bulls (8-1, 5-0 Mid-American Conference) host Kent State (2-7, 1-4) at UB Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPNU). Kent State has allowed its quarterbacks to get sacked 34 times in nine games, which is second-to-last in the nation in sacks allowed, and has committed 16 turnovers.

Patterson’s twin brother, Jaret, is one of the Bulls’ most productive offensive players with 576 yards and eight touchdowns on 113 carries, but James Patterson has modestly become one of UB’s top defensive players.

James Patterson is UB’s second-leading tackler behind Khalil Hodge with 49 tackles. Patterson has three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups in nine games.

“We were committed to going to college together since we were six or seven, when we first thought about it,” James Patterson said. “That’s my best friend. He’s always been there with me, and he’s always pushed me to do better, with everything. I don’t know what it would feel like without him.”

The Patterson brothers were so adamant about staying together in college that instead of enrolling separately, each enrolled at UB last January, a little more than six months after they graduated from St. Vincent Pallotti in Laurel, Md., about 25 miles northeast of Washington, D.C.

But they were constructive with that time. In addition to training in the fall of 2017 in preparation to play college football, the Pattersons were assistants at Pallotti on the staff of former coach Ian Thomas.

“Giving back, it made me feel like I was part of a team, and it was the right thing to do,” Patterson said. “And those who give back, they will receive so much more.”

In turn, coaching helped Patterson become a more coachable player when he got to UB. So coachable, that Simpson gave Patterson a nickname.

“I call him a ‘one-time guy,’ ” Simpson said. “He’s a guy that, if he does make a mistake, you talk about it and you get it corrected, and you tell him one time. It’s pretty much fixed from that point forward. Those are a coach’s dreams, when you have those kinds of guys, and it’s his mentality. It’s really his makeup. He’s got a different kind of makeup for a guy his age, to be able to be as mature as he is.”

The time Patterson spent working with Pallotti’s linebackers fostered a better understanding for working with coaches, and helped with his transition to playing college football.

“It helped me by understanding what coaches go through,” Patterson said. “Who are going to be the players on the field? What’s the game plan? How’s a practice going to go? How are you going to keep players healthy? I understand them better, and I appreciate them.”

What has impressed Simpson the most, though, is Patterson’s professionalism – a unique quality for a player in his first year of college football.

Simpson credited Patterson’s parents and his coaches at Pallotti for his maturity and his approach to preparation, to fitness and to interacting with teammates and with classmates.

“He is business, all the time, and it makes it easy to coach guys like that,” Simpson said. “In terms of the transition (to college football) being so quick, it’s because of the person he was, coming in, that he’s able to become such a factor so early.”