UB football steamrolls Kent State to improve to 9-1

If you blinked, you may have missed a touchdown by the University at Buffalo football team. Or two, or even three.

In a 48-14 rout of Kent State on Tuesday at UB Stadium, the Bulls scored on their first four possessions and almost at will in the first half against an undermanned and overwhelmed opponent.

Running back Jaret Patterson ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, all in the first half. By the time Kyle Vantrease replaced quarterback Tyree Jackson early the third quarter, the Bulls had outgained the Golden Flashes, 406-36, including 295 rushing yards.

Giving a breather to their starters was vital as the Bulls (9-1, 6-0 MAC) enter the home stretch of the regular season.

UB is in position to win its first MAC East Division Championship since 2008. The Bulls can do it with a win Nov. 14 at Ohio (6-3, 4-1), which is in second in the MAC East and plays Wednesday at Miami Ohio.

“This win was a big win, just for the seniors, all that they’ve been through,” said Patterson, who recorded his longest run at Buffalo on a 64-yard touchdown 30 seconds into the game. “This is a big game. They (Ohio) just beat Western Michigan pretty bad, and (next week) is for the title. We’ll definitely be locked in, all week.”

UB center James O’Hagan remembers the enthusiasm from a year ago, when the Bulls ended their season with a three-game winning streak. The Bulls didn’t get a bowl bid, but a taste of success fueled O’Hagan and his teammates.

“We wanted to prove that we were able to win games in this conference,” O’Hagan said. “Around this time last year, you saw us lose a couple close games, a seven-overtime game against Western Michigan, a 14-13 loss to NIU. This year, the biggest difference is we’re finishing games and we’re finding a way to win those tight games.”

O’Hagan and the Bulls place an extra emphasis on their MAC East game next week against the Bobcats. Their title hopes hinge upon it.

“I don’t think we’ve won at Ohio since 2008, and that was when we won a MAC title here,” O’Hagan said. “It’s huge. I always get fired up for Ohio week. Last year it was my favorite game I played in, and this one has a lot riding on it.”

If Miami beats Ohio Wednesday, then UB needs only to win one of its last two games to win the MAC East. UB visits Bowling Green in its regular-season finale. But if Ohio beats both Miami and UB, it will hold the tiebreaker edge over the Bulls. Ohio's regular-season finale is vs. Akron.

Patterson and Jackson (7-for-16, 111 yards, touchdown pass) scored touchdowns in the first 5:14 to give the Bulls a 14-0 lead.

Buffalo took a 21-0 lead on Emmanuel Reed’s first touchdown of the season, a 2-yard run with 3:46 left in the first, then made it 27-0 on Kevin Marks’ 5-yard touchdown run on a fourth-down conversion 1:49 into the second quarter.

Patterson scored his second touchdown, a 21-yard run with 2:17 left that gave the Bulls a 34-0 lead at halftime.

By the time the first half ended – mercifully, for Kent State – the Bulls had maintained offensive possession for 18 minutes, 23 seconds.

Kent State had the ball for only 11:37 of the first half, and amassed only 39 yards on 27 plays. Kent State’s offense crossed midfield once, reaching the UB 49 with 35 seconds left in the first. Even without linebacker Khalil Hodge in the first half, and with defensive end Chuck Harris limited due to a shoulder injury, the Bulls limited the Golden Flashes to 183 total yards.

“I liked our physicality in the first half,” Buffalo coach Lance Leipold said. “That was something we challenged the guys with as we prepared.”

The Golden Flashes (2-8, 1-5) didn’t cross midfield again until early in the fourth quarter. Dustin Crum ended a 15-play, 67-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown, and Mike Carrigan scored on an 11-yard pass from Crum with 6:11 left.

Buffalo tacked on two touchdowns in the third – Jackson’s 3-yard pass to Anthony Johnson five minutes into the second half and Theo Andersson’s 11-yard scoring run with 3:03 left in the third – to wrap up the first nine-win season since the program began FBS play in 1999. UB finished with 358 rushing yards.

“Now, we have a chance to do some things that are really special,” Leipold said. “I’m happy for the kids, I’m happy for our staff and I’m proud for both of them, for where we were, sitting here a couple years ago to where we are now, but it’s not finished.”