UB football gameday: Kent State at Bulls

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

TV: ESPNU

Radio: ESPN 1520

Records: Buffalo 8-1, 5-0 MAC; Kent State 2-7, 1-4

Last time out: UB wide receiver Anthony Johnson set a single-game receiving record with 238 yards on eight catches, and quarterback Tyree Jackson passed for 358 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-34 passing in a 51-42 win Oct. 30 against Miami (Ohio).

Kent State snapped a six-game losing streak on Oct. 30 with a 35-28 win at Bowling Green. Quarterback Woody Barrett threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns for the Golden Flashes, and Jo-El Shaw scored on an 18-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

History: Buffalo leads the all-time series, 12-11, and has won seven of its last 10 meetings with Kent State. The Bulls defeated the Golden Flashes 27-13 on Sept. 30, 2017, at Kent State, as Emmanuel Reed ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

Still streaking: Buffalo has won four consecutive games, and leads the MAC East Division by two games, ahead of Ohio (3-1 in the MAC).

UB looks to improve to 6-0 in the MAC for the first time in school history. The Bulls are 8-1 for the first time since 1959, and have never started a season 9-1. If Buffalo beats Kent State, it would tie the school record for wins in a season (UB won nine games in 1986 as a Division III program), and it would be the most wins in a season as an FBS program.

Big loss: Khalil Hodge will sit out the first half Tuesday against the Golden Flashes after he was called for targeting in the second half last week against Miami (Ohio). Hodge is sixth in the nation with 110 tackles, and is fourth all-time in school history with 387. Hodge needs 15 tackles to tie with Mike Laipple for third all-time in tackles (402).

Passing fancy: Tyree Jackson has 23 touchdown passes in nine games, and his next touchdown pass will tie Joe Licata for third in school history for touchdown passes in a season. Licata also set the single-season record of 29 touchdown passes in 2014.

Jackson has 44 career passing touchdowns, and his next will move him into sole possession of third place in school history.

Jackson was named the MAC East Offensive Player of the Year for the third time this season.

For the foes: Kent State ended a nine-game conference losing streak with a win last week at Bowling Green, but enters UB Stadium on Tuesday with the MAC’s spottiest pass defense. The Golden Flashes are last in the conference in the statistical category, allowing 285.8 passing yards a game, and gave up a season-high 446 passing yards in a 52-24 loss Sept. 29 at Ball State. Kent State also gave up 231 passing yards last week at Bowling Green.

On offense, Justin Rankin leads Kent with 560 yards and four touchdowns on 109 carries, and Barrett is 187-for-310 passing for 1,905 yards and 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

UB’s front seven must also be aggressive against Kent State’s offensive line. The Golden Flashes have allowed their quarterbacks to get sacked 34 times in nine games, which is last in the MAC and second-to-last in the nation in sacks allowed, ahead of Oregon State.

Kent State is second in the MAC on fourth-down conversions (12-for-19, 63.2 percent), but is also the most penalized team in the MAC (92 penalties for 770 yards).