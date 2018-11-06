TANGEL, Dorothy E. (Thiel)

TANGEL - Dorothy E. (nee Thiel)

Of Hamburg, NY. Entered into rest November 5, 2018. Beloved wife of Steve Tangel, Jr.; devoted mother of Denise (Dave) Glinski, Daryel Tangel, and the late Stephen Tangel; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Frank Thiel; dear sister of Louis (Jane) Thiel, Harry (Lillian) Thiel, Herby (June) Thiel, and Glen (late Doreen) Thiel. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 12 noon. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com