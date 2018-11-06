Stuttering support group offers help

The Buffalo chapter of the National Stuttering Association invites adult stutterers to attend its open support group, which offers a supportive environment and conversation about struggles stutterers share. There is no pressure to speak, the group's organizers said.

It will hold its next meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Science and Math Complex room 169 at SUNY Buffalo State, 1300 Elmwood Ave.

Meetings are held at the Buffalo State location on the third Monday of every odd month. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every even month at the University at Buffalo Speech and Hearing Clinic in the Biomedical Educational Building room 52 on the University at Buffalo South Campus.

For more information, email BuffaloStutters@gmail.com or call 597-2464.