SINTAU, Claire D. (Donahue)

SINTAU - Claire D.

(nee Donahue)

November 5, 2018, beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Sintau; loving mother of Brian Sintau and Sandra (Dan) Hamilton; dear grandmother of Danny, Mary, Joey, and Amy; sister of Dennis (Winnie) Donahue. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 AM at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst, NY 14226. Please assemble at church. Your online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com