Patrick Burke claims 142nd Assembly District

Erie County Legislator Patrick B. Burke beat Assemblyman Erik T. Bohen in a rematch of their April special election for the 142nd District seat that had been held by Michael P. Kearns.

Burke had 23,510 votes or 49.95 percent, compared to 20,784 or 44.16 percent for Bohen.

The race featured two South Buffalo candidates: Bohen, a Buffalo special education teacher on leave, a Democrat who ran on the Republican and Conservative lines, and Burke, the endorsed Democrat, who also ran on the Working Families and Reform party lines.

Independence Party candidate Michelle Kennedy received 1,207 votes or 2.56 percent.

Bohen and Burke both emphasized their opposition to Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the campaign for the seat that also encompasses Lackawanna, West Seneca and Orchard Park.