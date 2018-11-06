SEILHEIMER, Barbara Dorothy Evans

SEILHEIMER - Barbara Dorothy Evans Barbara was born in Buffalo, NY in 1927, the second of 11 children of Joseph and Louise (nee Helmer) Evans. She grew up in North Buffalo, a congregant at St. Joseph RC Parish, on Main Street, where she attended elementary school and was a 1945 graduate of Bennett High School. Following her marriage in 1946 to Eugene (Sy) Seilheimer, she lived much of her adult life on Parker Boulevard, in the town of Tonawanda. She sold her home of nearly 70 years and moved in with her son, Donald of Rush, in 2017. Barbara was mother to Thomas (Marianne Vanaria), Robert (late December, 2009), Donald (Judith Storer, Gloria Iannello), Steven, William (late December, 1954), David (Tammi Brashear) and Diane (late December, 2013) (Bruce Minger). She is survived by nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by brothers David Evans and Evan Evans; sisters Philippa (Klock), Diane (Champion) and Elaine (Cresco); and was predeceased by brothers Joe, Peter and Daniel; and sisters Marie (Mulligan) and Suzanne (Churchill). Known by friends and family as Barb, she was an avid reader and enjoyed discussing local, national affairs and traveled the world through the pages of James Michener. Her favorite family vacation spot was Wasaga Beach, Canada and she enjoyed numerous trips to the National Parks in eastern and western USA and was especially fond of Yellowstone Park. She fashioned an extensive collection of frogs and toads, including an eclectic menagerie of glass, ceramic and wooden pieces. She loved constructing table puzzles, especially with her grandchildren and was known affectionately by many of them as Grandma Barbara and Gram in Buffalo. She was very proud that her husband and five sons served in the US Military, was a firm believer of the Bill of Rights and Constitutional Principles, especially the 19th amendment that provided women the right to vote. She cast her ballot in 18 consecutive presidential elections. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 4-7 PM for a gathering in Barbara's memory. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph University Parish, Buffalo, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com