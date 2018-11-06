Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 6, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to motivational expert Zig Ziglar, born on this date in 1926, “The chief cause of failure and unhappiness is trading what you want most for what you want right now.”

• • •

CLEAN CUT – Vets can start looking sharp for Veterans Day with a visit to Supercuts in Mid City Plaza, 985 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesday. Hair stylists will give free haircuts to the first 50 veterans who present a valid ID card. After that, all veterans will get a discounted rate.

• • •

BARGAIN HUNT – Circle II Women’s Group from the First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., City of Tonawanda, will hold a Happy Holiday Sale from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday with a mini boutique, plant place and thrift shop. A $6 luncheon featuring chicken and biscuits and home-baked pie will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit local charities.

• • •

SAVE THE DATE – Dan Schroeder will present a musical revue during the next meeting of Beechwood Service Guild at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Beechwood Residence, 2235 Millersport Highway, Getzville. All are invited. Refreshments will be served.

• • •

NET GAINS – The St. Mary’s Lady Lancers volleyball team will benefit from the rental proceeds at Treasures ‘n Tailgate indoor flea market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the IV Stallions Sports Bar, 2912 William St., Cheektowaga. Crafters, collectors and owners of attic treasurers are welcome. Spaces are $25, with table $35. To rent space, call Pam Jerebko at 684-7086.

• • •

HERE COMES THE SUN – The State Department of Environmental Conservation offers a free home energy workshop at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive off Como Park Boulevard, Depew.

Jason Kulaszewski, a clean energy coordinator for the University at Buffalo Regional Institute, and Lou DeJesus of PUSHGreen will review solar energy options available to homeowners. The program is free, but registration is required. Call 683-5959.

• • •

TASTE THE WORLD – A few tickets are still left for Buffalo Without Borders, an annual celebration of food in Western New York from more than a dozen countries, hosted by the International Institute of Buffalo at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Statler City, 107 Delaware Ave. Returning this year is the souk, featuring local vendors with products from lands far away.

Tickets are $50, $30 for students, and include food and performances by entertainers from around the world. VIP tickets are $150 and include the Institute’s Centennial Gala, which begins at 5. For tickets and info, call 883-1900 or visit iibuffalo.org.

• • •

OLD SCHOOL – Alumni of Bishop Ryan High School and guests will remember classmates who have passed away since last November at a 9 a.m. Mass on Sunday in the chapel of St. Francis High School, 4129 Lake Shore Road, Athol Springs. After Mass, an old-fashioned Polish breakfast will be served. Reservations are required. Call Paul Andruczyk, Class of 1958, at 662-3459 or email ryanalumni@roadrunner.com.

• • •

