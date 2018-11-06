RECHAN, Leslie Alexander

RECHAN - Leslie Alexander 84, November 5, 2018. Beloved husband for 53 years of the late Judith A. Rechan of Williamsville, NY; dear father of five children: Leslie J. (Meredithe) Rechan of Ottawa, ON, Ronald P. (Renee) Rechan of Buffalo, NY, Michael T. (Lauren) Rechan of St. Louis, MO, Mark A. (Barbara) Rechan of Montclair, NJ, and Elizabeth "Libby" A. Olivet of Buffalo, NY; dear son of the late Elizabeth (nee Kovacs) and Joseph Rechan; dear brother of Joseph Rechan and the late Ida Doyle; dear grandfather of fourteen grandchildren: Tate, Cole, Trent, Lane, and Neve Rechan of Ottawa, ON, Ronnie, Lindsay, and Emily Rechan of Buffalo, NY, Mac and Bry Rechan of St. Louis, MO, Lexie, Natalie, and Mark Rechan of Montclair, NJ, and Madenn Walikis of Irvine, CA; dear son-in-law of the late Olive (nee MacNaughton) and Cecil O'Grady; brother-in-law of Ella Rechan of Hamilton, ON, Gail O'Grady of Port Franks, ON, the late Jim Doyle of Queens, NY and the late James Curran of Niagara Falls, ON; uncle of Joanne (Paul) Dempsey and Carol (Grant) Smith of Hamilton, ON and the late Robert Curran of Niagara Falls, ON; also survived by many other relatives and close friends whose lives have been forever influenced by Les' generosity, his faith, his engaging personality and his love of life. The family will receive everyone on Thursday, November 8th from 4 - 7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Road), in Williamsville, NY, where prayers will be offered on Friday, November 9th at 9:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in St. Gregory the Great RC Church, 200 St. Gregory Court (off Maple Road), in Williamsville, NY. Fr. David Richards will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Hockey Mom Foundation www.hockeymomfoundation.org. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com