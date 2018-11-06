QUINZIO, Betty J. (Whitehead)

November 1, 2018, age 95, of Tonawanda. Beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Quinzio; cherished mother of Christine (John) Long, Susan Nicosia, Jane (Walter) Beaudet, Thomas (Constance) and Michael Quinzio; sister of Leslie (Ralph) Librock. Grandmother of 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Friday only at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St. at Seymour, Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Saturday at St. Francis Chapel, Tonawanda. Friends invited. If desired, memorials to a charity of your choice are preferred. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com